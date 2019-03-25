CLOSE
Buju Banton Removes Homophobic Hit From Music Catalog

Buju Banton’s “Boom Bye Bye” has been removed from streaming services Tidal, Apple Music and Spotify.

Banton wrote the 1992 dancehall classic about a pedophile who had molested a young boy. In the song he raps “boom bye, bye inna batty bwoy head,” which translates to putting a bullet through a gay man’s head.

Although the Reggae artist has not performed the song since 2007, Banton told UrbanIslandz.com he wants the world to know he leads with love.

“I recognize that the song has caused much pain to listeners, as well as to my fans, my family and myself,” said Banton. “After all the adversity we’ve been through I am determined to put this song in the past and continue moving forward as an artist and as a man. I affirm once and for all that everyone has the right to live as they so choose. In the words of the great Dennis Brown, ‘Love and hate can never be friends.’ I welcome everyone to my shows in a spirit of peace and love. Please come join me in that same spirit.”

This announcement comes just three months after Banton was released from U.S. federal prison after serving seven years on drug charges.

The Jamaican-born artist is set to hit the road for several international performances including the Summerjam festival in Cologne, Germany.

