Question Of The Night: If You’re “Friendly” With Ex Would Your Partner Be Upset?

#QuestionOfTheNight If you out with your partner and they see their ex would it bother you if they are friendly with their ex?

Nori Moment: The short of it is no I would not be upset at the end of the day what I have with my partner is what it is and if a conversation with his ex is enough to erase what we have then we don’t have much at all. Everyone doesn’t have bad break-ups and there are some people that can be cordial and keep it moving. Now, do I want my man on the phone with his ex and linking up… HELL NO!!!! Let me be clear, I am not sucka. I am not insecure either.

