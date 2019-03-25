Jazzy Report: Florida Has Created A Poll Tax

03.25.19
Over one million former felons in Florida were given their right to vote back in the 2018 midterm election. This was exciting news and thousands rushed to register to vote. But, now it’ll be a little harder for them to exercise that right. Florida has passed a bill stating that in order to register to vote they must pay back any and all fines they owe the state. DL calls that a poll tax.

Jazzy Report: Florida Has Created A Poll Tax

