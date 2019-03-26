CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wild Thing: Tone Loc Barked On Teen Wearing Confederate Flag Hat

The rapper was at a Texas airport and confronted the parents of the teen before being detained.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

KEarth Totally 80's Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Tone Loc may not have had a song of his on the charts since the ’90s, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still making noise out in these streets. The rapper was caught on video barking on a teen and his parents after seeing the boy rock a Confederate flag hat before getting detained.

Chron.com reports:

The videos show Loc, whose real name is Anthony Terrell Smith, in an expletive-filled dialogue with an unidentified woman inside and outside of the terminal. The second video shows Loc was upset because someone was wearing an article of clothing with the Confederate flag. The video shows Loc and another man face to face and Loc offering remarks like “F*** all the Confederate s***.”

The woman responds to Loc, offering “you want to why he can wear it (inaudible) … This is f****** America. It is freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to wear whatever he wants to f****** (inaudible).”

At that point the police come out and one officer is heard saying “that’s enough.” One of the police officers puts Loc’s hands behind his back and cuffs his wrists.

“You don’t have to touch me, but you are going to let him go,” Loc said referring to the man he was facing off with.

The outlet adds that Tone Loc was not arrested and went on to perform last Saturday at the West Texas BLVD Nights car show.

Photo: Getty

Wild Thing: Tone Loc Barked On Teen Wearing Confederate Flag Hat was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Confederate Flag , tone loc

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S.…

A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison for smuggling cocaine in children’s toys through…
03.27.19
National Drink Wine Day
Americans Spent How Much Money Drunk Shopping Online?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Close-Up Of Pets Eating Food Against Gray Background
FDA: Drug Addicts Are Hurting Family Pets on…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Police Chief Claims Her Forced Resignation Was Racially…

Tonya Chapman is the first black woman to lead a city police department in the state of Virginia. She said…
03.26.19
Body Recovered From River Identified As Missing Social…

The body of a young woman recovered from the Scioto River in Ohio on Saturday has been identified as 28-year-old…
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…

A new Florida House bill has been passed that allows teachers to volunteer to carry guns in schools if the…
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway.…
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close