Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding Out About Husband’s Love Child

Wendy Williams' 2010 Holiday Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Wendy Williams was reportedly hospitalized after finding out her husband Kevin Hunter recently father a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson. This comes days after photos of Hunter and Sharina, vacationing at the beach, were leaked online.

According to TheDailyMail, the daytime talk show host allegedly relapsed after news broke about Kevin’s love child. Wendy reportedly checked herself out of the sobriety house she was in and began drinking before being found by her team who then took her to the hospital to help her sober up.

Everyone is concerned for her well-being. ” According to a source, “Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show today.”

Wendy allegedly knew about her husband’s mistress, which is what ultimately led to her addiction to prescription pain killers and alcohol. She is reportedly devastated by Hunter’s brazen disregard for their marriage and is allegedly considering divorce. She was recently spotted without her ring.

We hope Wendy gets sober and enough strength to leave her cheating husband, who clearly doesn’t care for her well-being. We stand with you Wendy.

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding Out About Husband’s Love Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

