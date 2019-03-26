Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Wendy Williams was reportedly hospitalized after finding out her husband Kevin Hunter recently father a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson. This comes days after photos of Hunter and Sharina, vacationing at the beach, were leaked online.

According to TheDailyMail, the daytime talk show host allegedly relapsed after news broke about Kevin’s love child. Wendy reportedly checked herself out of the sobriety house she was in and began drinking before being found by her team who then took her to the hospital to help her sober up.

Everyone is concerned for her well-being. ” According to a source, “Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show today.”

Wendy allegedly knew about her husband’s mistress, which is what ultimately led to her addiction to prescription pain killers and alcohol. She is reportedly devastated by Hunter’s brazen disregard for their marriage and is allegedly considering divorce. She was recently spotted without her ring.

We hope Wendy gets sober and enough strength to leave her cheating husband, who clearly doesn’t care for her well-being. We stand with you Wendy.

RELATED STORIES:

Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby With His Alleged Mistress?

Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

Wendy Williams Lets The N-Word Slip During Taping Of Show [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding Out About Husband’s Love Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: