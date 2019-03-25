CLOSE
Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby With His Alleged Mistress?

Their marriage drama just gets messier and messier.

Wendy Williams's Signs to Alize as National Spokesperson

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

While Wendy Williams is battling her addiction issues living in a sober house, it’s being reported that her no-good husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby together on Monday, March 25.

Yes…A BABY!

According to Page Six, a source told them that, “Sharina gave birth to the baby at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philly. Apparently, they chose this location because they were worried that if she gave birth in New York, it would be leaked to the press.”

Another source said people close to Wendy are seeing red about this news.

“Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

The two have been married for over 20 years.

AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

While Wendy initially let everyone know on her show after her hiatus that she loves her husband no matter what, rumors are swirling that this newest development may be the final nail in their marriage’s coffin.

There are even pictures of the talk show host without her wedding ring, which is ironic given that she recently said, “Don’t ask about mine until you see this [wedding ring] gone…and it ain’t going where, not in this lifetime!”

“There’s a lot of love for her, but she’s got to stand up for herself. The big problem is that Kevin is her business manager but he also manages her life. She won’t hear a bad word said against him. Wendy is very angry, she doesn’t want to talk to anyone right now,” a source told Page Six.

Now Kevin has yet to confirm if he is child’s father, but he released an odd statement, saying “we’re doing well as a family.”

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.

“It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this is a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

This just gets messier and messier every day.

Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby With His Alleged Mistress? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

