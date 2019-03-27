CLOSE
Beyonce Sings Happy Birthday To Diana Ross At 75th Birthday Celebration [VIDEO]

At Diana Ross‘ birthday celebration last night in Los Angeles, a star-studded group of entertainers and friends joined the legend for some great company at the Warwick.

BeyoncéDiddy and others were among the guest in attendance and at one point, Tracee Ellis Ross had the mic and asked Beyoncé to sing happy birthday!

“Beyoncé, are you still here?” she asked the crowd. “Do you wanna sing ‘Happy Birthday?’ Come on down . . . This is a really good 75 years.” From there, Beyoncé emerged to deliver the perfect rendition:

Even Diddy’s daughters got to perform with Ross on stage!

In addition to the gift of Beyoncé singing happy birthday, Ross was also given a whole formal day of celebration from the city of Los Angeles!

#HappyBirthday — Diana Ross Then And Now
Beyonce Sings Happy Birthday To Diana Ross At 75th Birthday Celebration [VIDEO] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

