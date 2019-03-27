CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Leave a comment

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.

Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is charged with capital murder and is being held in a Dallas jail on a $250,000 bond.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

 

According to Fox 4,  officers responded to a caller on Sunday who said the little girl, London Bakker, was found unresponsive in bed. Upon their arrival officers were told that the girl was taken to the hospital by her mother where she was pronounced dead.

Police reportedly arrested Williams and say the mother is not a suspect.

The medical examiner has not released the toddler’s cause of death.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

crime , Dallas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S.…

A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison for smuggling cocaine in children’s toys through…
03.27.19
National Drink Wine Day
Americans Spent How Much Money Drunk Shopping Online?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Close-Up Of Pets Eating Food Against Gray Background
FDA: Drug Addicts Are Hurting Family Pets on…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Police Chief Claims Her Forced Resignation Was Racially…

Tonya Chapman is the first black woman to lead a city police department in the state of Virginia. She said…
03.26.19
Body Recovered From River Identified As Missing Social…

The body of a young woman recovered from the Scioto River in Ohio on Saturday has been identified as 28-year-old…
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…

A new Florida House bill has been passed that allows teachers to volunteer to carry guns in schools if the…
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway.…
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close