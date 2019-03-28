CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Towanda Braxton Slapped With $74K Lien Over Eviction Lawsuit

The 'Braxton Family Values' star neglected to pay a judgment against her over a Georgia home she was staying in.

Leave a comment
The Cast of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta to Celebrate the New Season

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Towanda Braxton, the sister of Toni Braxton, is facing a $74,000 tax lien after failing to pay a judgment in an eviction case. The Braxton Family Values star could also lose wages and other assets as well.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Braxton was just hit with a lien for an unpaid judgment of $74,168.

The judgment stems from a 2018 eviction lawsuit against the sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton by a man named Michael Wagoner over a Georgia home he owns.

Wagoner filed the recent court documents in an attempt to start the collection process on his money, which may include seizing her property and assets to pay off the debt. He also recently filed a garnishment lawsuit against Towanda in an attempt to seize cash from her bank accounts.

Braxton’s money isn’t too funny after the outlet added she just spent $400,000 on a Georgia home. She and her sister’s WE Tv series is said to be on hiatus after six seasons due to contract negotiations on the back end.

Photo: Getty

Towanda Braxton Slapped With $74K Lien Over Eviction Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Towanda Braxton

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger…

27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer and protesters are questioning the police’s version…
03.28.19
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S.…

A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison for smuggling cocaine in children’s toys through…
03.27.19
National Drink Wine Day
Americans Spent How Much Money Drunk Shopping Online?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Close-Up Of Pets Eating Food Against Gray Background
FDA: Drug Addicts Are Hurting Family Pets on…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Police Chief Claims Her Forced Resignation Was Racially…

Tonya Chapman is the first black woman to lead a city police department in the state of Virginia. She said…
03.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close