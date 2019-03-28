CLOSE
Salt-N-Pepa Getting Lifetime Miniseries, Queen Latifah Producing

The "Push It" rappers are getting their flowers, now.

2019 A+E Networks Upfront

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Salt-N-Pepa is getting their come up documented via a Lifetime miniseries. What took so long?

According to Billboard, the scripted show is titled Salt-N-Pepa and will share the tale of how Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton became Hip-Hop icons. Surely, DJ Spinderella will be included in the story.

The reveal was made at the  A+E Networks Upfront presentation on Wednesday, March 27 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Also on the slate is a miniseries about gospel group the Clark Sisters. Titled The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel,  Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott will serve as executive producers of the scripted series.

See Also: 30 Years In The Game: Salt-N-Pepa Honored By ASCAP

While Salt-N-Pepa will serve as producers on their show, Variety reports that the executive producer is Latifah’s Flavor Unit productions which includes her longtime business partner Shakim Compere.

We’re sold.

Photo: Getty

Salt-N-Pepa Getting Lifetime Miniseries, Queen Latifah Producing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Queen Latifah , Salt N Pepa

