Leave it up to President Donald Trump to make a charge on a matter that he has no business making. In one of his usual early morning Twitter missives, the former reality television star called on the FBI and DOJ to investigate the “embarrassing” Jussie Smollett case.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!” Trump tweeted, no doubt to stoke the MAGA fires among his rabid base of supporters. Since the news that all charges levied against the ‘Empire’ actor were struck from the record, conservative pundits and other critics have forcibly called what transpired a gross injustice.

Smollett’s attorney, Tina Glandian, said on an appearance of the Today show that their side isn’t standing in fear of a federal investigation and that they “have nothing to be concerned about.”

See Also: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Peeved At Jussie Smollett Getting Off

The stunning turn of events regarding Smollet’s alleged hate crime attack in Chicago has drawn criticism from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Police Department among others.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

President Trump Calls Jussie Smollett Case “National Embarrassment” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lance Strong Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: