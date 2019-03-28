Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jussie Smollett may not be getting off entirely scot-free.

According to TMZ, the city is demanding he pay $130,000 for the overtime require to investigate his so-called attack.

Smollett’s team have already rejected the request saying Jussie is owed an apology from the Mayor and Police Superintendent.

Source connected to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tell TMZ they will file a civil lawsuit to get the money. If successful, the city can actually collect 3 times the actual amount owed as a penalty — meaning around $390,000.

Also, if this does head to court, Jussie’s case will have to be fully litigated. A judge will have to decide if the attack was fake before deciding if the actor will have to pay.

If Jussie loses the case, but refuses to pay, the City can garnish his wages and freezing bank accounts — including his “Empire” salary.

Do you think Smollett should foot the bill?

Source: TMZ

Chicago Bills Jussie Smollett $130K for Alleged Hate Crime Investigation was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted March 28, 2019

