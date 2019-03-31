CLOSE
50 Cent Finds Time To Call Wendy Williams A Crackhead

Chill didn't ever live here.

At this point, it’s simply understood that 50 Cent is an incorrigible troll. The Queens rapper took to Instagram to call Wendy Williams a crackhead.

If you thought Williams falling off the wagon after her husband’s alleged mistress gave birth to his daughter would deter 50 Cent, you would have lost that bet.

🤔I knew some thing was up with this bitch, 🤨it was the drugs. She better not talk about me, then go to the rehab every day Crack Head. 😠get the strap #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,” wrote Fif as a caption of a meme that features a less than glamorous photo of Williams on Saturday (March 30).

Where is the chill?

