At this point, it’s simply understood that 50 Cent is an incorrigible troll. The Queens rapper took to Instagram to call Wendy Williams a crackhead.
If you thought Williams falling off the wagon after her husband’s alleged mistress gave birth to his daughter would deter 50 Cent, you would have lost that bet.
“I knew some thing was up with this bitch, it was the drugs. She better not talk about me, then go to the rehab every day Crack Head. get the strap #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,” wrote Fif as a caption of a meme that features a less than glamorous photo of Williams on Saturday (March 30).
Where is the chill?
—
Photo: Getty
50 Cent Finds Time To Call Wendy Williams A Crackhead was originally published on hiphopwired.com