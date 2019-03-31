CLOSE
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards

2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Portraits

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Last night (Mar. 30), the NAACP Image awards were held in Los Angeles, honoring some of the best and brightest in black entertainment.

Jay-Z was awarded the President’s award while wife Beyonce was awarded with the Entertainer of the Year award. But before Beyonce even took the stage, a little controversy erupted.

Power actor Omari Hardwick greeted the Carters and as is pretty standard in Hollywood, kissed Beyonce on the cheek as they embraced. However, as the two were about to move on, Hardwick kissed Beyonce again, drawing plenty of ire and criticism on social media.

If anything, we know the BeyHive is going to react something serious but it was also those who don’t subscribe to the BeyHive that were upset at the gesture.

Hey, maybe it was Omari’s first ever interaction with Queen Bey? You never know with these things.

Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com

