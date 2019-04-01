CLOSE
Tamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Vince Herbert Hit With $4M Tax Lien

The lien adds to a mounting number of unpaid bills and judgements faced by Herbert.

Tamar Braxtons ex Vince Herbert has been hit left and right with a number of issues related to his finances, including being told to vacate a rental home over failure to pay. Now, the producer is facing a $4 million tax lien and Uncle Sam wants their coins immediately.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the lien against Vince Herbert is for unpaid taxes for 2013, 2014 and 2015. They accuse him of refusing to pay up on the amount owed and are demanding he cough it up quickly.

The breakdown for the debt: $2,799,906.26 (2013), $759,758.19 (2014) and $466,069 (2015) for a grand total of $4,025,733.45.

The IRS will begin the process of seizing any of Herbert’s assets to collect on the taxes.

The outlet adds that this tax liability falls directly on Herbert and not Braxton.

