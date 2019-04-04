Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is speaking out about the current state of the city and the controversy surrounding current Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“I can’t imagine what [Pugh] is going through,” Dixon told CBS Baltimore. “So to not give love versus hate, which I see happening everywhere, doesn’t help the situation.”

Her comments come after Facebook post implied that she would be running for mayor in the 2020 election. The post was removed and Dixon said she doesn’t know where it came from.

“This is the time to focus on pushing the council, that acting mayor, to really get some things done,” she said. “Yes, she has this issue she has to deal with, she’s ill. We have to pray for her and her recovery, and when she comes out of her pneumonia, she’s got to make some decisions.”

Dixon ran against Pugh in the 2016 election, but will not say whether or not she’ll do it again.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon Reacts to Pugh Controversy was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com