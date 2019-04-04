CLOSE
Nelly Sexual Assault Case In UK Dropped, Witness Stops Cooperating

The rapper needs to adjust his decision making, just saying.

Nelly has dodged another bullet. The latest sexual assault case against the St. Louis rapper, this time in the United Kingdom, has been dropped.

According to TMZ, the witness stopped cooperating. Essex Police will no longer be questioning the rapper since his accuser is no longer talking. The case isn’t officially closed, but unless the authorities get further evidence, they will not be pursuing any action against the “Hot In Here” rapper.

However, according to the accuser’s attorney, Karen Koehler, his client will be focusing on the federal lawsuit against Nelly in lieu of what they describe as suspect police work.

The accuser claims Nelly masturbated in front of her and forced his penis into her mouth back in 2017. Nelly vehemently denies her story.

Also in 2017, Nelly was accused of sexual assault on his tour bus by a woman in Washington. That case was tossed out in 2018.

