Gregg Leakes Celebrates The End Of His Chemo Therapy Treatment With NeNe By His Side

Gregg Leakes is ringing the gong to celebrate the end of an emotional and arduous journey with cancer. The reality TV star and husband of NeNe Leakes ended his 6 month bout with chemo therapy.

“Listen up American…..TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy! Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!” NeNe wrote in a caption under a video of Gregg in the hospital.

We’ve watched NeNe and Gregg’s marriage, which has suffered since Gregg’s diagnosis, on ‘RHOA.’ NeNe alluded to the couple getting a separation towards the end of the season but it looks like they were able to work some things out and make it past the rough patch in their relationship.

We’re happy to see Gregg is in better spirits and his health on the mends. Hopefully this plays out positive for their marriage.

NeNe Leakes Calls Rumors About Separation From Gregg Leakes ‘Fake News’
Gregg Leakes Celebrates The End Of His Chemo Therapy Treatment With NeNe By His Side was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

