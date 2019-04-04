CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Make Their Debut As A Tattoo Family

All jokes aside, the tattoos are beautiful

Leave a comment
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

You never know what to expect when it comes to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend–except for the fact that you can always expect some hilariousness.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Chrissy revealed on Thursday that her and her husband just welcomed a new addition to their family: matching tattoos! The Mayor of Twitter posted an instagram photo of her and John’s arms side by side, showing off tats that read, “john luna miles” and “chrissy luna miles” respectively. She wrote the following about their new life as a cool tattoo family:

“hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)

Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

Beyond the family tribute tattoos each of them is now sporting on their arms, Chrissy also posted a photo of the brand new heart she’s sporting on her fingertip–so she’s a confirmed tattoo connoisseur now.

See Also: John Legend on His New Single “Preach” and the Importance of Making a Difference

Of course, she didn’t just post this photo as a means of showing off their new ink, but Teigen also used her captions as a public service announcement, insisting that her and her family can no longer hang out with anyone who doesn’t have tattoos–which only makes sense.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that their stint as a tattoo family didn’t end there. Chrissy followed up her first IG photo with a video, where the couple–along with a special guest appearance from their daughter Luna–show us a preview of their parody tattoo show which, according to John, will premiere on TLC on the 35th of Nevuary.

View this post on Instagram

by far the stupidest thing you will see today

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The saga continued as the author took things to Twitter, where she posted a ridiculously ugly shirt that she’s about to buy to make her new tattoos known by all.

She followed that up by breaking her character and admitting that her and John can’t stop pretending that they’re a tattoo family–and honestly, we’re completely fine with that.

Even though this entire thing–beside the actual tattoos, which are gorgeous–is all a joke and John and Chrissy don’t actually have a new show coming out…they should.

See Also: Desus & Mero Team Up With John Legend To Write A Song About Eating The Booty [Video]

I think I speak for most of us when I say that we’re all waiting on their TV show to become a thing and if we have to settle for a parody tattoo family show, we’ll take what we can get.

Concrete Catwalk: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Cuteness For A Stroll
27 photos

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Make Their Debut As A Tattoo Family was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , tattoo

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…

President Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference to promote his proposed second phase of the…
04.03.19
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car…

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia. Students Precious…
04.02.19
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…

We've still got a long ways to go.
04.02.19
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close