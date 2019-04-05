CLOSE
Toni Braxton Said She Went Along With Breakup Rumors To Keep Privacy In Her Relationship With Birdman

via MadameNoire.com:

Earlier this week, we reported that when Birdman appeared on “The Wendy Williams” show, she shared that the breakup rumors between him and Toni Braxton were fake. He said that we couldn’t count on him releasing any type of personal information on social media.

Still though it was clear that the two were both trying to allude to some type of split. Birdman shared two words on his Instagram story: “It’s Over.” Then Braxton deleted all images from her page and wrote: “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen.” From there, we filled in our own blanks.

Now, Braxton is sharing her side of the story about the breakup rumors.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “We don’t know what happened,” Braxton told ET about the rumors. “It just kind of [came out of nowhere]. Someone said it and we were like, ‘OK, we’ll just ride with it because it’ll give us some privacy. So that’s good. But we’re good.”

SEE ALSO: Toni Braxton’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After What Was Said About Him On “Red Table Talk” [VIDEO]

Her sisters seem to believe there was some truth to the rumors though. Traci said, “Your guess is as good as mine. I want to be the little fly on the wall during their pillow talk so I can have all the tea because I am missing a whole lot of it.” Traci did want to let people know that she takes her role as the protector sister seriously so if anyone is messing with her sisters, no matter who they are, they’ll have to answer to her.

Meanwhile, Towanda said, “It’s like a Tootsie Roll Pop, you never know how many licks it takes to get to the middle. The world may never know. So we may never know. I’m just like, ‘Listen, if you’re going to do it, just call me right before you say ‘I do’ and I will show up.”

SEE ALSO: Find That Rock! Did Someone Steal Toni Braxton’s Engagement Ring?You can check out Toni’s interview in the video below.

 

Toni Braxton Said She Went Along With Breakup Rumors To Keep Privacy In Her Relationship With Birdman was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

