Lee Daniels Sues Damon Dash Along With His Baby Mothers Rachey Roy & Cindy Morales

If you think you can hide money owed to your baby mama(s), think again...

For years Dame Dash had been pressing Lee Daniels to re-pay the millions of dollars he felt he was owed for various reasons and after Daniels and Dash had finally come to an agreement this past November, the monetary drama between the two has taken a new turn thanks to Dash’s two baby mamas.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

According to The Blast, Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales both want in on the settlement money and have even served Daniels with subpoenas to learn exactly how much of the $5 million Dash was asking for was settled on claiming that they’re owed child support from the former Rocafella Records co-owner. But the Academy Award-nominated director has decided to let the courts hammer out the details and filed a suit against Dash, Roy and Morales.

Daniels is pleading with the court to help him figure out who the money should go to, and says he needs it figured out fast as his next payment is due April 5.

As for how much Dash allegedly owes in back child support, Roy claims Dash owes $850,000, which includes money owed from their divorce. Morales claims to be owed around $65,000 in back support.

In November, Dash settled his $5 million dollar lawsuit with Daniels in which he accused the director of screwing him out of credit on a Richard Pryor film project.

Just another reminder that making babies is all good and fun but if you aren’t prepared to hold up your end of the bargain once they’re born, prepare to be held accountable in one form or another.

Lee Daniels Sues Damon Dash Along With His Baby Mothers Rachey Roy & Cindy Morales was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Damon Dash , Lee Daniels

