Chris Darden’s Daughter Has Been Harassed Over Her Father Defending Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer

Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance

Source: Francine Orr / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

Since it has been announced that Chris Darden is defending Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, his daughter Jenee Harden said she has been getting harassed via social media.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

She addressed the hostility coming her way via social media and said she found out her father is defending Holder on social media with the rest of the world.

“I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered bad memories from the O.J Simpson Trial,” she wrote. ” My father is a grown man and has been a defense attorney for some time. I have no say in the cases he takes on.”

Harden went on to say that she understands the outrage and pain surrounding Nipsey Hussle’s murder but it doesn’t justify the “vile comments” that have been thrown her way.

“Instead of attacking me and others who have nothing to do with this case, channel that energy toward continuing Nipsey’s legacy in strengthening our communities and lifting up each other.”

SEE ALSO: Black Twitter Goes Off On Chris Darden For Defending Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Murderer

Holder was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Holder is accused of shooting Hussle six times outside of his The Marathon clothing store on March 31st. Holder, 29, was arrested on April 2nd.

Chris Darden’s Daughter Has Been Harassed Over Her Father Defending Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

