CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid Subscribers Than Spotify

We wonder how Tidal is faring out in the streaming wars.

Leave a comment
Logos of Apple Music and Spotify apps

Source: S3studio / Getty

Last year it was reported that Spotify’s reign at the top in the streaming wars came to an end when Apple surpassed the Swedish company in the US despite the numbers not being disclosed. Now according to the Wall Street Journal, the tech giant has more paid subscribers in the United States as well.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The WSJ states that a report released back in February confirms that Apple now has 28 million paid subscribers to Spotify’s 26 million in the US alone. A silver lining Spotify can still hang its hat on is that it currently leads in worldwide subscribers which include the United States and users who have free accounts.

But Apple’s growth rates are exponentially higher both in the US and globally coming in at 2.6% to 3% with Spotify’s sitting at 1.5% to 2%. The tech giant has a clear advantage over Spotify being that there are 900 million iPhone owners in the world with its Apple Music service pre-installed on the devices. Plus now some cellphone service providers include subscriptions to the music streaming service as part of deals when you sign up with them so that also helps.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Spotify isn’t to be counted out just yet though, partnership deals with Sprint and Apple’s direct competitor Samsung help keep the company’s growth consistent. While all streaming services pretty much offer the same $9.99 plan, both Apple and Spotify are banking on exclusives to help set them apart from each other even though music companies are opting away from exclusive album deals with the streaming apps.

We wonder how Tidal is faring out in the streaming wars.

Photo: S3studio / Getty

Apple’s New Credit Card Steals The Show; Twitter, Scammers and AirPod Wearers React
26 photos

Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid Subscribers Than Spotify was originally published on hiphopwired.com

apple music , music streaming , Spotify

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Officer Tells Black Middle Schoolers That When They…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X5lCUKNNfI According to NBC News, the Richmond Police Department launched an internal investigation after 13-year-old Cameron Hillard, a student at Albert…
04.09.19
Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid…

Last year it was reported that Spotify’s reign at the top in the streaming wars came to an end when…
04.09.19
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…

President Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference to promote his proposed second phase of the…
04.03.19
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car…

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia. Students Precious…
04.02.19
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…

We've still got a long ways to go.
04.02.19
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close