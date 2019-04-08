CLOSE
Kobe Bryant Continues “Black Mamba” Trademark Fight, Accused Of Refusing To Answer Questions

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has locked horns with the former NBA superstar over the name.

Kobe Bryant has been known as the “Black Mamba” since his playing days with the Los Angeles Lakers. The future NBA Hall of Fame shoo-in is currently battling a pharmaceutical company over the rights to the iconic nickname.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the pharmaceutical company Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is demanding Kobe be ordered to turn over evidence they believe will help their case against the NBA legend.

Hi-Tech and Kobe have been fighting each other over who can use the name “Black Mamba” for years.

The pharma company says they fired off a list of questions they wanted to be answered by Kobe and certain documents they requested him to turn over. The company claims that Kobe has given evasive or incomplete answers and refused to turn over everything based on “unreasonable objections.”

Hi-Tech argues they cannot prepare for the upcoming trial if Kobe does not hand over the docs ASAP.

As with the case, Bryant has largely been mum period about the matter.

Kobe Bryant Continues "Black Mamba" Trademark Fight, Accused Of Refusing To Answer Questions

