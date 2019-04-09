Question Of The Night: What Would You Do If Your Partner Said They Were Going To Be Celibate For A Year? 

#QuestionOfTheNight What would you do if your partner said they were going to be celibate for a year?

Nori Moment – I would want to have a conversation with my partner but I am not leaving them because they have decided to become celibate. I would want to understand so that we can embark on this journey together. I think ultimately it would bring us closer together because we are not depending on the physical. We would be only enjoying each others company by conversing more and doing activities outside the bedroom. You will really get to see what your relationship is all about.

