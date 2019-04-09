CLOSE
Nori At Night
HomeNori At Night

‘Guava Island’ Rihanna & Childish Gambino’s Film Will Premiere At Coachella

Leave a comment

Coachella is one of the biggest festivals in the country and fans and party goers are in for a real treat for 2019. It is being said that the film ‘Guava Island’ will premiere on the big screens. Now, people have been growing impatient waiting on Rihanna to drop new music but the truth is she is doing what she want’s to do and there is nothing no one can do about it. Big ups to everyone that will be at Coachella getting a first look.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ______________________________________ #Roommates, we know y'all want some new music from #Rihanna but it just might have to wait because sis is out here securing all types of bags! One of her latest ventures, a film collab with #ChildishGambino is definitely one of great mystery. ______________________________________ Last year, both RiRi and Childish Gambino were spotted together filming a project in Havana, Cuba, and it looks like we won't have to wait much longer. Spotify recently put up some very vague advertisements for 'Guava Island.' ______________________________________ In an audio clip from the ad, you can hear Childish Gambino singing before putting out a message to his fans: "I'll see you at the show, everyone." ______________________________________ The spooky yet intriguing ad definitely has fans marking their—read more at TheShadeRoom.com ( 📸: @gettyimages )

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…

President Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference to promote his proposed second phase of the…
04.03.19
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car…

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia. Students Precious…
04.02.19
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…

We've still got a long ways to go.
04.02.19
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close