Tasha Smith On Her Abusive Past & Being A Teenage Mother: ‘I Could Have Been A Crackhead Today’

In a recent episode of "TV One's Uncensored," the "Empire" actress opens up about dabbling in drugs in her youth and making it to Hollywood.

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Tasha Smith may appear to be the epitome of stability and focus, but the Empire actress says that wasn’t always the case. Instead, when she was young, she claims she frequently dabbled in cocaine.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

On the March 29 episode of TV One’s Uncensored, the actress opened up about being a teenage single mother in Camden, NJ and being sucked into a life of drugs after dealing with a lifetime of abuse.

“As beautiful as Camden was, it was a place where I dealt with sexual, physical abuse, a place where I did all kinds of drugs,” she said.

“I was doing cocaine at the age of 14. I really could have been a crackhead today.”

Wow.

And while she faced a lot of adversity, the 48-year-old said even back then as a 15-year-old she recognized that the city gave her a sense of resilience as she hustled her way out.

“[Camden] was also a place that gave me a lot of resilience, perseverance and hustle.”

Eventually she moved to Los Angeles and began working as a comedian and actress, getting tapped by Tyler Perry to play in films such as “Why Did I Get Married.”

“We all have situations to overcome, but you don’t quit,” she said. “You keep trying.”

On a recent episode of the Wendy Williams Show, Tasha also joked about her past as a stripper, saying that if she had to strip now, she couldn’t make it.

“Sis, it’s so funny when I hear myself talk about stripping because honestly if I had to strip today, honey I wouldn’t make it.”

Adding, “I mean, I’m not that good. I knew how to shake my ass, and because back then you didn’t have all the booty injections.”

“You didn’t have to do an acrobatic trick on the pole, honey. All that I needed…as soon as that top came off, I got the bag.”

Tune into Uncensored on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TV One.
Tasha Smith On Her Abusive Past & Being A Teenage Mother: ‘I Could Have Been A Crackhead Today’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

