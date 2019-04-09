CLOSE
“You Don’t Know What’s Really The Truth”: Tamar Explains Why She Hasn’t Reached Out To Friend Wendy Williams Amid Personal Struggles

While visiting Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, Tamar Braxton was asked by a fan calling in if she’d reached out “to your friend Wendy Williams at all during everything that she’s been going through.”

In case you missed it, all “that she’s been going through” includes revealing that she has been staying in a sober living house while trying to keep her addictions in check. It also involves husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged longtime mistress giving birth to a baby girl last month. It’s been an especially difficult time for the 54-year-old, and while some former friends, including Charlamagne Tha God, haven’t been shy about speaking on her situation, Braxton, who has a more positive relationship with the talk show host, has been mum in support — publicly and privately. She admitted she hasn’t reached out because she feels like Williams needs her space to figure things out.

“I haven’t. And let me just tell you why, and I thought about it,” she said on Sunday’s episode. “I haven’t reached out to her because sometimes people need their space when they’re really, really going through things.”

“This is the public — her whole life is in the public eye, and you don’t know what’s really the truth, and what’s not the truth, and so you just, kind of, wait and let people come to you,” she added. “You might send a message like, ‘I’m here for you,’ but sometimes you don’t even want to hear that. You just, kind of, got to go through it and then reach out to people.”

For those who might question whether or not the two are actually friends, there is evidence that they are. Braxton has been on her show a number of times. She’s even used the platform to reveal private things, including that she had been molested growing up and that she was also seeing someone new (her current boyfriend, whom she refers to as T’Challa). Williams was also invited to the studio to listen to new tracks from Braxton’s Bluebird of Happiness album before it was released in 2017. Williams was so overwhelmed by the song “Blind” that she broke down in tears.

It is a very touchy situation, but maybe having to explain why she hasn’t called her girl will motivate Braxton to do so sooner than later. Williams could definitely use some love from those who care about her. Check out Braxton’s comments at the 3:10 mark.

Source: MadameNoire.com

 

“You Don’t Know What’s Really The Truth”: Tamar Explains Why She Hasn’t Reached Out To Friend Wendy Williams Amid Personal Struggles was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

