Blood Money: R. Kelly Got $22K For One-Hour Club Appearance

It be your own people.

This is how alleged predators continue to flourish. R. Kelly secured a bag for a healthy $22,000 for a one-hour nightclub appearance in Springfield, IL.

Reports TMZ:

As we reported … Kelly came out of hiding Saturday for a paid club appearance at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois, where he interacted with the small crowd and belted out the opening line to his hit song “Bump N’ Grind.”

Sources with knowledge of Kelly’s deal tell TMZ … the embattled singer was paid $22k for his 1-hour appearance. We’re told Kelly pocketed $20k, and paid his booking agent $2k.

Kelly didn’t even have to sing … we’re told he picked up the mic just for fun.

The crowd inside the club was super small, only about 50 people showed up for Kelly. We’re told he rolled up at 10:30 PM and didn’t come out to greet fans until 2 AM.

How much money did these people pay to get into the club to see R’uh? Imagine having “R. Kelly’s booking agent” on your LinkedIn bio?

So many questions, so much struggle.

Blood Money: R. Kelly Got $22K For One-Hour Club Appearance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

