Jazzy Report: Black Babies Are More Likely To End Up In Low Quality NICUs

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 04.15.19
A new study shows that Black babies are more likely to end up in low quality NICU’s than any other race. The quality of care these babies receive is directly related to the number of deaths and diagnosed complications like asthma. D.L says if you have fallen victim to a trauma, like if you’ve been shot go to a Black hospital. But, if you’re ill go to a white hospital.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

