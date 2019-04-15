CLOSE
D’wayne Wiggins Gives The Backstory of Tony! Toni! Tone!’s Classic Songs

Legendary Tony! Toni! Tone! co-founder D’Wayne Wiggins dropped by Studio One to reflect and give us the backstory behind some of the group’s most iconic songs in music history. He also picks up the guitar to give us how some of the most memorable guitar riffs in R&B came about.

Wiggins, along with his brother Raphael Saddiq & cousin Tim Riley, came out of Oakland, California to form Tony, Toni, Toné and dominate much of the late 80s to mid-90s with a string of chart-topping hits such as “Feels Good”, “It Never Rains (In Southern California)”, “Whatever You Want”, “Anniversary” & “(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow”.

'90s R&B , 90s , D'wayne Wiggins , Tony Toni Tone

