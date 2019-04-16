CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kelis Enters Plea Of “Not Guilty” In Custody Case With Nas: Report

Kelis could go to jail? Details below.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

The issues between Nas and Kelis are far from over, as the “Bossy” singer has entered an official plea in their custody battle and will reportedly head back to court this summer.

See Also: Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody Agreement With Nas

In January, Nas filed documents stating Kelis violated their custody agreement 17 times in one year. The rapper also claimed Kelis moved to Cartagena, Colombia, took their son Knight without his consent, all the while allegedly planning to become a whole farmer with her new husband.

“Kelis entered a plea on Thursday of not guilty to 20 counts of contempt. A trial has been scheduled for June 20, where Kelis could be sentenced to fines or, in extreme cases, jail time,” The Blast states, citing new documents in the ongoing case.

See Also: Nas Accuses Kelis Of Violating Custody Agreement For Taking Son To Colombia

It looks like this could get ugly before it gets better. We’ll keep you posted.

Photo: Getty

Happy 42nd Birthday Nas! All The Times Nas Was So Damn Fine
7 photos

Kelis Enters Plea Of “Not Guilty” In Custody Case With Nas: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kelis , Nas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To…

A struggle rapper based in Florida found himself on the wrong side of the law after lyrics of his threatened…
04.15.19
Man On Death Row For 33 Years Will…

Following years of appeals, a Utah man sentenced to death for a 1985 murder is set to get a new…
04.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close