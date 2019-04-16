CLOSE
LL Cool J, Wife Simone Smith, Remy Ma & More Team Up To ‘Beat Cancer Like A Boss’ [Video]

LL and Simone are using their personal testimonies to inspire the world.

LL Cool J and his ride-or-die wife Simone Smith are teaming up with the American Cancer Society for a new marketing campaign they’re calling “Beat Cancer Like A Boss.”

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

In a new clip, LL, Smith, Mary J. Blige, Salt-N-Pepa, Jhene Aiko, Remy Ma, Karrueche Tran and more come together to ingrain a message of strength in all those affected by the deadly disease. LL, whose wife beat a rare type of bone cancer, tells viewers “How did my wife Simone beat cancer? Like a boss.”

“I was in utter disbelief when I received my stage III diagnosis, but what I quickly learned with the support of my husband and family, was that cancer was not something that I had to let consume my inner being or personality,” says Smith in a press release, according to Billboard. “With the help of ACS and a few friends, this campaign was created to empower women to lean onto their support system and tap into their strength to ‘Beat Cancer Like a Boss,’ a message I carried with me throughout my journey to recovery.”

Watch the inspirational campaign video up top.

LL Cool J’s Daughter Gets Married
