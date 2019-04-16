CLOSE
Wendy Williams Talks Her New Sober Life Post Divorce Filing, Husband Apologizes

Wendy Williams addresses her personal business for the first time after filing for divorce from her husband...

Wendy Williams

Source: photo: WENN

Last week the internet was buzzing when word had gotten out that Wendy Williams had officially filed for divorce from her long time hubby, Kevin Hunter and while everyone had their own opinions on the matter we hadn’t heard anything from the gossip queen herself. Until now.

For her Monday’s show Hot Topic segment, Williams put her own business out there knowing that it’s what people really wanted some insight on. Realizing the irony that she was now the one under the hot light, Wendy acknowledged that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander saying “It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business. It’s kind of funny. Turnabouts a fair game, I get it! My business is your business.” With an supportive crowd clapping and laughing, Wendy went on to describe her weekend with her girls before explaining her current situation without getting into the details of her divorce itself.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know. It’ll be Wendy on her own,” Williams stated. “I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son. Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day and no telephone at your all ready and you lay there and you think about your life – this is my life in the sober house. It’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

Good for her! Hopefully she doesn’t relapse and can continue to live straight edge for the remainder of her years on earth.

Check out Wendy Williams address the crowd with her business below and let us know your thoughts. As for her husband, he issued a statement and apologized (see on the flip).

Wendy Williams Talks Her New Sober Life Post Divorce Filing, Husband Apologizes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

