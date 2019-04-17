Blac Chyna has been slapped with a lawsuit by a former landlord who says she stiffed him for thousands. According to the documents filed, Chyna owes just a hair over $48,000 for vacating the premises before her lease was up.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained The Blast, Michael Kremerman is suing Blac Chyna for breaching her lease. He claims that in 2017, Chyna signed a one-year lease for a 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, $4.5 million Studio City home from Kremerman at $16,000 a month.

He claims she extended the lease until March 31, 2019.

The landlord claims that Chyna vacated the home in November 2018 and stopped paying, despite the lease running through March. Kremerman says he is owed $30,546 in unpaid rent, plus $18,006.06 in damages, for a grand total of $48,552.06.

The landlord is also suing Chyna for attorney fees as well.

See Also: Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues The ENTIRE Kardashian Family

—

Photo: Getty

Blac Chyna Sued For $48K After Allegedly Stiffing Landlord On Rent was originally published on hiphopwired.com