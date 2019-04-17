Baltimore Residents Calling For Mayor Pugh’s Resignation in Online Petition

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Baltimore City residents want Mayor Catherine Pugh to step down and they’re making that known in an online petition.

The website is called, “Resign Mayor Pugh,” and it asks that others who believe Mayor Pugh has acted inappropriately by selling her Healthy Holly children’s books to multiple companies and organizations, to sign the petition.

The online petition comes at a time when Pugh has been on a leave of absence after recovering from pneumonia.

Source: Fox Baltimore

