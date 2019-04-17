CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Residents Calling For Mayor Pugh’s Resignation in Online Petition

Baltimore ethics panel to investigate mayors sales of 'Healthy Holly' books

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore City residents want Mayor Catherine Pugh to step down and they’re making that known in an online petition.

The website is called, “Resign Mayor Pugh,” and it asks that others who believe Mayor Pugh has acted inappropriately by selling her Healthy Holly children’s books to multiple companies and organizations, to sign the petition.

Related: City Ethics Board Votes to Investigate Mayor Pugh

The online petition comes at a time when Pugh has been on a leave of absence after recovering from pneumonia.

Related: Update: Baltimore City Council Asks Mayor Pugh to Resign

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore Residents Calling For Mayor Pugh’s Resignation in Online Petition was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , Mayor Catherine Pugh

