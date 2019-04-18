DL’s Top 10 Signs You’re Dating A Player

04.18.19
Do you think your new boo might be a player? If so you’re probably right…but if you’re not sure here are some red flags to look for. If he refuses to get tested for STDs, he has a lot of female “business associates, he’s mysterious, he introduces you as his friend. Listen to the audio above for the full list.

