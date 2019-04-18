Hughley TV: Kenny Lattimore Shares Stories From The Time He Had A Stalker [Video]

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 04.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever been stalked? Or stalked someone? Kenny Lattimore has never stalked, but he did have a hardcore stalker. And y’all…this woman was efficient! She had been to his house, his church, and flew to whatever city he was in. The woman literally slid a note under his door that read “you’re my only friend.”

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Lattimore recalls a time his manager saw her and said she was so beautiful that she could stalk him! But, she was crazy…obviously. Some people may not think stalking is “scary” because they don’t want to hurt the person, they just want to be close. But, for the person being stalked it’s a scary situation… no matter how cute their stalker is.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

See Also: Kenny Lattimore on Gay Rumors [EXCLUSIVE]

See Also: Kenny Lattimore On Why His Career Has Lasted So Long [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hughley TV: Kenny Lattimore Shares Stories From The Time He Had A Stalker [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Kenny Lattimore

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free…

After making headlines for providing free haircuts for the homeless in Philadelphia, barber Brennon Jones wants to know why his…
04.18.19
Principal Died After Donating Bone Marrow To Help…

Flags were flown at half-staff Monday in Westfield, N.J., to honor a principal who fell into a month-long coma and…
04.18.19
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close