CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement Payment To Ex-Girlfriend

It isn't clear what the settlement was for but according to records, it appears Avenatti used the embezzled funds to buy a share of a private jet.

Leave a comment
US-JUSTICE-AVENATTI

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze onto Nike before the apparel company got the drop on him and countered his moves. Now, a new report is alleging that the attorney embezzled money from NBA player Hassan Whiteside after he intercepted a $2 million settlement in order to buy shares into a private jet.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Los Angeles Times reports:

When Hassan Whiteside of the Miami Heat wired $2.75 million to Michael Avenatti in January 2017, the pro basketball player intended most of the money to go to his former girlfriend, Alexis Gardner.

Avenatti was Gardner’s attorney. An actress and barista, she’d hired him just a few weeks before to negotiate a settlement of a potential lawsuit against Whiteside. It’s unclear what she would have alleged. Avenatti quickly struck a $3-million deal, and the $2.75 million was Whiteside’s first payment.

Avenatti, prosecutors say, was entitled to take just over $1 million in legal fees, leaving the rest for Gardner.

Instead, they allege, Avenatti hid Whiteside’s payment from her and immediately took $2.5 million to buy a share of a private jet.

The full story of Avenatti’s alleged embezzlement from Gardner came to light in bank records and in the April 10 indictment of the Los Angeles lawyer by a federal grand jury in Santa Ana.

Read the full details of this report by following this link.

Photo: Getty

Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement Payment To Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Michael Avenatti

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…

Summer Grant says that a pastor at Chapel Hill Christian School in Akron, Ohio, expelled her children because they have…
04.22.19
Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings…

More details have been released about the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka after a wave of bombings struck hotels…
04.22.19
Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement…

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze…
04.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Older Brother Breaks His Silence In…

JoJo Smollett slams the Chicago Police Department and the Osundairo brothers.
04.22.19
Prosecutors Say South Carolina 5th Grader Died Of…

14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone told reporters on Friday that Raniya Wright died from a congenital medical condition called Arteriovenous Malformation.
04.20.19
Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free…

After making headlines for providing free haircuts for the homeless in Philadelphia, barber Brennon Jones wants to know why his…
04.18.19
Principal Died After Donating Bone Marrow To Help…

Flags were flown at half-staff Monday in Westfield, N.J., to honor a principal who fell into a month-long coma and…
04.18.19
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close