Garcelle Beauvais is best known for her role as “Fancy”, the stunning love interest of “Jamie King” on “The Jamie Foxx Show”.

The role put her on many people’s lists of their celebrity crushes. After the show she continued acting and became a mom of twin boys. Most recently, she can be seen on Prime’s “Siren”.

Watch the video above to see Beauvais talk about her Haitian roots.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

Hughley TV: Garcelle Beauvais Talks About Her Haitian Roots [VIDEO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com