CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out Free Music Servive For Alexa-Enabled Devices

This new service will be the company's third music subscription platform.

Leave a comment
Amazon Quietly Launched New Free Music Streaming Service

Source: GRANT HINDSLEY / Getty

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion which is absolutely astounding. To do so, the tech giant reportedly rolled out very quietly ad-supported music streaming service that could help it gain ground on Spotify.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Amazon who already has the third-largest music subscription service behind Spotify and Apple Music is looking to make a serious play for the top spot in the streaming wars. The new platform will be completely free thanks to it being ad-supported and will work exclusively with the tech giants Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

Per MSN:

“Amazon is looking to launch a free, ad-supported music service in a move that would represent the clearest threat yet to Spotify’s dominance, according to a report from Billboard. The service would be geared toward Amazon’s voice-activated Echo smart speakers and would feature a limited catalog of songs.”

“In order to secure the rights to this music, Amazon has reportedly agreed to pay some record labels a per-stream rate, at least initially, regardless of how much advertising is included on the platform.”

See Also: OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months Of Music For Only $0.99

This new service will be the company’s third music subscription platform. Amazon already offers Prime Music that gives its users access to a catalog which features over 2 million songs as an added bonus to their $119 Amazon Prime subscription. There is also Amazon Music Unlimited which costs $9.99, $7.99 for Prime members and $3.99 a month for those who use a single Echo or Fire TV devices and offers users access to a catalog of 50 million songs. Experts feel this new service could cut into Spotify’s 116 million monthly active users it reported it had in 2018.

Looks like Amazon is looking to make the streaming wars interesting with this move, there is definitely nothing wrong with having more options to enjoy music.

Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY / Getty

Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out Free Music Servive For Alexa-Enabled Devices was originally published on hiphopwired.com

amazon , amazon alexa

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student…

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to…
04.23.19
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…

Summer Grant says that a pastor at Chapel Hill Christian School in Akron, Ohio, expelled her children because they have…
04.22.19
Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings…

More details have been released about the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka after a wave of bombings struck hotels…
04.22.19
Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement…

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze…
04.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close