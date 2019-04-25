CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

Leave a comment
Barack Obama & Joe Biden

Source: Getty

After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed that he will run for president in 2020.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The 76-year-old made the announcement in a video released Thursday morning. He’ll be going to Pittsburgh for a kickoff event, highlighting one of the states Donald Trump turned red in the 2016 presidential election.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Biden’s announcement comes with a focus on a “battle for the soul of this nation,” as his video dramatically centered around the 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia and using Trump’s response that there were “very fine people on both sides” after counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed.

“In that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime,” Biden says in the video.

“I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time,” Biden adds. “But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are — and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

Biden becomes a top contender for the White House, four years after he decided not to run out of respect to his late son, Beau. The 20th candidate to enter the race, Biden will potentially face scrutiny about his age, past positions on policy and more. He would be 78 by the time Election 2020 rolls around, although he has a large familiarity with the voting public due to his position as Vice President to Barack Obama.

These Joe Biden Memes Are Helping Us Cope With The Election Results
0 photos

Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Joe Biden

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student…

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to…
04.23.19
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close