CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple With Truck

Leave a comment

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple with his truck.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to reports, the couple was walking to a service station when they saw the suspect, 50-year-old James Descant. The 32-year-old male victim told police that Decant previously threatened to kill him because he is Black and his 31-year-old girlfriend is white.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

See Also: Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And Posed for Pictures

Fox 8 reports, Descant, who is white, is said to have a “disdain” for interracial couples, also used a racial slur against the couple.

The couple was standing outside of the service station when Descant reportedly swerved his truck and attempted to hit the couple. The man managed to jump out of the way but the female was hit. She reportedly suffered injuries to her right hip, right wrist and left foot and was taken to a local hospital.

See Also: Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After Notre Dame Fire

According to the male victim, he and his girlfriend did nothing to provoke Descant.  They believe believe he attempted to run them over because of his hatred towards their relationship.

Descant was later arrested around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a motel. He is currently in jail.

Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple With Truck was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Louisiana

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close