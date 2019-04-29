CLOSE
Chris Rock Deletes Crack Cocaine Meme About Whitney Houston, After Backlash

According to the internets Rock needs some sensitivity training

Whitney Houston

Cancel culture is a real thing. So real even funnyman Chris Rock had to take down a post that wasn’t so flattering to music royalty.

Madam Noire is reporting that the comedian got a severe heat rash for poking fun at Whitney Houston’s infamous drug use. Over the weekend a meme hit Instagram with a vintage picture of the “I Will Always Love You” singer seated, wearing sunglasses and looking very ready to go to her next destination. The title read “Me sitting in a meeting that could have been an email”.

Rock apparently saw the post on his timeline and decided to add his savage touch to it. “Hurry up I got crack to smoke” his caption read. The quip was a major fail to say the least. Several celebrities checked him calling the joke “tasteless” and “not funny”. Even Houston’s former husband dropped a note to put Chris in his place saying “During this time of women empowerment you chose to use your time to try and humiliate our QUEEN!!!”.

The Brooklyn native promptly deleted the post from his Instagram account but the internets never forget. Now some of his fans have turned on him asking that he be muted.

Rock has yet to formally issue an apology nor acknowledge the misstep.

Chris Rock Deletes Crack Cocaine Meme About Whitney Houston, After Backlash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

