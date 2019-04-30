CLOSE
K. Michelle Crashes Country Music Stage & Lets It Be Know That She Can Sing Better Than Any White Country Singer [Video]

Give K. Michelle A Shot Nashville!

K. Michelle "The People I Used To Know" Tour

The song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X sparked a debate after Billboard magazine dropped the song from his Country charts in April. Many were upset at the chart tracker for removing a track which clearly sounds like Country music, yet artists like Post Malone live on the Hip-Hop charts. Some Country fans actually had a fit when Beyonce performed her “Lemonade” single ‘Daddy Lessons’ at the Country Music Awards in 2016.

One Black artist who has always expressed her love for Country music is K. Michelle. The former Love & Hip-Hop star has lived on the R&B charts but has sang with a “country twang” as you can see in the video below.

The outspoken Kimberly continues to express her desire to sing in the genre and took it to another level, crashing Nashville’s “Nash Edition” show. She took the mic and minced no words.

“Hello Nashville. My name is K. Michelle,” she said. “I have three number one albums on Billboard. You can pull out your Google right now, as we speak, no lie. I currently am here in Nashville, I just got through sitting down with Chris Stapleton, you guys can pull [him] up. I am a Black girl. And guess what? I’m a Black girl who sings better than any white motherf***er country singer in Nashville right now. And guess what? I have a ton of your favorite people behind me!”

She added: “When I say, ‘I’m the next motherf****g Taylor Swift,’ it’s not a motherf*****g joke,” she said. “It’s the motherf****g truth. I’m Black as sh*t. I listen to City Girls, and I curse motherf****rs out. But guess what? I can play that mother****g guitar!”

The show’s host, Tyler Rayn showed his support for K. Michelle on social media and called out Country Music’s lack of diversity in the post below.

It’s clear that K. Michelle not only has an amazing voice, but she can also sing just about anything. Hopefully, she can get her chance at belting out some tunes at the Grand Ole Opry one day.

SOURCE | BET

K. Michelle Crashes Country Music Stage & Lets It Be Know That She Can Sing Better Than Any White Country Singer [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

Country Music , K Michelle

