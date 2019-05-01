National
HomeNational

Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To Get To His Wife In Labor

Leave a comment

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took things a bit too far in his heightened emotional state.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Kristopher Mosley, 26, is accused of pointing a handgun at two drivers during road-rage incidents, Cobb deputies told Channel 2 Action News.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In 911 calls obtained by Channel 2, two women said he pointed the gun, which had a red dot sight attached, at them around 7:30 p.m. April 20.

“He point a gun at me with a laser,” one of the women is heard saying on the call. “I mean, I’m shaking because there was a laser on it.”

The other woman said he drove close to her, switching lanes quickly and driving erratically.

“He was like tailgating me horribly on East-West, trying to push me out of the way,” she said on her 911 call. “Then when he switched lanes, he jumped right in front of me and hit his brakes and then drove off.”

After passing her car, Mosley allegedly pulled out his gun again and pointed it at that car as well, the news station reported. When asked by deputies what happened, Mosley allegedly admitted to flashing his gun at the two drivers because was he frantically rushing to get to his pregnant wife.

Mosley, who was allowed to turn himself in days later, was charged with two counts of pointing or aiming a gun at another, Cobb jail records show. He’s out of jail on a $2,420 bond.

Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To Get To His Wife In Labor was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Georgia , pregnancy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To…

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took…
05.01.19
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close