Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch Debt Preventing HS Seniors From Graduating

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile, is keeping his legacy alive by continuing the work that he cared about.

Philando was a beloved cafeteria supervisor and last week Valerie presented administrators at Robbinsdale Cooper High School with a check for $8,000 from the Philando Castile Relief Foundation. The donation settles the debt of all senior students whose ability to graduate was jeopardized due to a lunch money balance.

“This is something that Philando held near and dear to his heart,” Valerie Castile told CBS Minnesota.” She continued “He’d pay for children’s lunch meals out of his own pocket instead of letting a child go hungry that day he would pay it himself.”

The superintendent of Robbinsdale Area schools, Carlton Jenkins, expressed what the donation meant for the seniors. 

“For those students to know that they can graduate now without having a bill, I can’t tell you how big it is,” Jenkins said.

Visit the Philando Castile Foundation website for more information on how you can donate. 

