Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining Of Chest Pain

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his cell Saturday morning.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tyrique Jameal Tookes died after being in jail for nearly two months. Tookes was reportedly being held on an $8,000 bond after being charged with theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property.

The Fulton sheriff’s office reportedly requested that the GBI investigate, agency spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed to the AJC. She said the man had been complaining of chest pain in the two weeks leading up to his death.

The results of an autopsy are unknown.

