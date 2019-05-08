Survivor Soul Stroll: Baltimoreans Share Emotional Breast Cancer Story

Breast cancer does not discriminate. Up top, Patricia Clarke, Gabrielle Morton and Latisha Farley, all local to Baltimore, share their personal survivor stories. The key take away: Get tested and be encouraged – more reasons to support our community in Radio One’s (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) upcoming Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness.

Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of survivors or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is or whoever you’re walking for, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2.5k walk at Canton Waterfront Park.