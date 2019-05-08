CLOSE
Survivor Soul Stroll
Survivor Soul Stroll: Baltimoreans Share Emotional Breast Cancer Story

Breast cancer does not discriminate. Up top, Patricia Clarke, Gabrielle Morton and Latisha Farley, all local to Baltimore, share their personal survivor stories. The key take away: Get tested and be encouraged – more reasons to support our community in Radio One’s (92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB1010, Spirit 1400) upcoming Survivor Soul Stroll to benefit breast cancer research and awareness.

survivor soul stroll button

Walk in memory of a loved one, in support of survivors or if you’re a survivor yourself. Whatever your walk is or whoever you’re walking for, we recognize it, and invite you to take a stroll as a community in an easy 2.5k walk at Canton Waterfront Park.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2017 Photos
Survivor Soul Stroll 2017
45 photos
baltimore , breast cancer , survivor soul stroll

