At 45, Tyra Banks Comes Out Of Retirement For The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

This marks the third SI Swimsuit cover for Banks, who became the first Black woman to appear on the cover alone in 1997.

Tyra Banks is not playing with y’all today!

The 45-year-old super model came out of retirement to rock the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And man, does she look better than ever!

“Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment,” SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day told PEOPLE.

“She’s kind of the SwimsuitIssue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.”

Tyra said that for this issue, she tried to recreate her famous shoot she did back in 1997 during her Bahamas photoshoot.

“We couldn’t find the exact one in the archives — it was the polka dot bikini so we recreated that bikini,” she said. “I recreated it [the shoot] — 25 pounds heavier.”

She looks better now, than she did back in the day!

Tyra made history in 1997 being the first African-American model to grace the SI Swimsuit issue by herself, sharing a cover in 1996 with model Valeria Mazza.

 

As we previously reported, the 2019 issue of SI Swimsuit features a diverse group of 34 women and continues to put focus on female empowerment and inclusivity, with a photos from Halima Aden.

The Somalian-American, who is also Muslim, is officially the first woman to rock a hijab and a burkini in SI Swimsuit issue history.

 

 

Oh, and don’t forget about Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles:

 

 

Congrats to all of these women! Keep shining queens!

